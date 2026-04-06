Juventus welcome Genoa to the J Stadium still chasing a place in Serie A’s top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Juventus vs Genoa as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Juventus vs Genoa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Juventus vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Genoa kicks off on 6 Apr at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Juventus head into this match after a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo a couple of weeks ago, where Kenan Yildiz scored early before Andrea Pinamonti levelled things up in the second half. That result stretched Juve’s unbeaten run to four games, with Luciano Spalletti starting to get them back into rhythm as the season heads toward its final stretch.

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Genoa, under Daniele De Rossi since November, have looked much stronger and pushed themselves into mid-table, though they went into the break off the back of a defeat. Their last outing was a 2-0 loss at home to Udinese, with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Keinan Davis both finding the net in the second half.

Key stats & injury news

Emil Holm was close to joining up with Sweden during the international break and could be back if he passes a fitness test. Genoa, though, have a couple of concerns with Brooke Norton-Cuffy possibly sidelined and Maxwel Cornet, on loan from West Ham, also a doubt.

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Looking at the bigger picture, Juventus have dominated this matchup historically, winning 26 of the 39 meetings between the sides. Recent form also favours the hosts - Juventus have taken four wins from their last five home league games, while Genoa haven’t managed a victory in their last six away fixtures.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 70 M. Cornet

15 B. Norton-Cuffy

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Genoa today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: