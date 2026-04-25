The Emirates Stadium is set to serve as the ultimate battleground, where Arsenal’s championship pursuit collides head-on with a Newcastle United side eager to play the role of disruptor.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal vs Newcastle United as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Newcastle United kicks off on 25 Apr at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal arrives back at the Emirates Stadium under immense pressure, looking to stabilise a campaign that has hit a sudden, turbulent patch. The Gunners have faced a difficult few weeks, suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth followed by a painful 2-1 loss to Manchester City this past Sunday, results that have severely tightened the title race and left Mikel Arteta’s squad searching for attacking cohesion. With the team scoring only three goals in their past five matches, the physical and mental strain of the season is clearly beginning to show, making this fixture a crucial opportunity to silence doubters and reassert their dominance at the top of the table.

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Conversely, Newcastle United travels south sitting in 14th place, having endured a testing campaign that has largely slipped away from them. Despite their current standing, the Magpies remain a dangerous opponent capable of causing an upset, and with the pressure of the top-four race behind them, they may play with a newfound freedom that could prove tricky for the league leaders as they attempt to salvage pride and derail their opponent's glory.

Key stats & injury news

The statistical reality underscores the differing motivations of the two sides, with Arsenal fighting for the title and Newcastle aiming to finish a difficult season on a more positive note.

Injury concerns continue to be a primary talking point for both managers as they finalise their game plans for the weekend. Arsenal remains without Bukayo Saka due to an ongoing Achilles problem, while the status of key contributors like Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Martin Odegaard remains uncertain as they work to return from their respective injuries.

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On the other side, Newcastle’s depth is being tested with Joelinton suspended for this match, while key attacker Anthony Gordon is a doubt due to a hip injury and defender Tino Livramento is fighting to return from a groin issue, potentially leaving Eddie Howe without some of his most influential assets when he needs them most.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: