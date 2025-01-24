How to watch Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza: Date, time, fight card & more info

A European boxing belt is on the line at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham this month

2024 proved to be a frustrating year for unbeaten British boxer Dalton Smith, especially after it started so brightly. The Sheffield scrapper had a fantastic win in the Steel City in March last year when knocking out Jose Zepeda with a brutal body shot in the 5th round of their WBC Silver super lightweight clash. It was the quickest the American, who had fought for world titles on three previous occasions, had ever been stopped. Disappointedly however, for Smith (and us fight fans), that was the one and only time we’d see him in the ring during 2024, as niggling neck and shoulder injuries plagued the Sheffield star and prevented any further progress.

Smith has remained focused and dedicated despite the setbacks, and the man they nickname ‘Thunder’ will aim to reignite his career and make an electrifying start to 2025. He takes on Frenchman Walid Ouizza, on Saturday, January 25, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. As well as defending his WBC Silver crown in Nottingham, Smith is also looking to secure the vacant European super lightweight title. With possible all-British bouts against Adam Azim or Harlem Eubank in the pipeline in the near future, Smith knows he must deliver the goods as he steps up to continental level on his ring return.

Despite suffering two career losses, Walid Ouizza is on an 11-fight winning streak. He may have only boxed outside his native France once previously, back in 2023, but that proved to be a positive foreign excursion, as he successfully claimed the European Union super lightweight title, beating unbeaten Alejandro Moya in Barcelona. Ouizza has also never been stopped, as both of the fights he lost back in 2018 went the full distance.

Other notable fights on the Nottingham card include Harry Scarff vs Conah Walker, with the British and Commonwealth welterweight belts on the line. The 2nd and 5th best ranked super bantamweight women fighters on the planet also get it on (Ellie Scotney vs Mea Motu) for the IBF world title.

Let GOAL bring you all the information you need ahead of the Nottingham fight card, headlined by Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza, including start times and how you can watch all the live action.

When is Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza?

Date Saturday, January 25 Location Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET (11 am PT) Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET (2 pm PT)

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza is taking place at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. The 10,000-capacity indoor venue has hosted a number of Queensbury and Matchroom-promoted boxing shows in the past, although this will be the first card held there since Nott's fighter Leigh Wood lost to Mauricio Lara in February 2023. Another local ring hero, Carl Froch, regularly fought at the Nottingham Arena (as it was known until 2016) during his illustrious career. The Motorsport Arena is situated within Nottingham’s National Ice Centre complex. The NIC is home to the Nottingham Panthers ice hockey outfit, which plays in the British Elite Ice Hockey League. In addition to ice hockey, the NIC is also used for other ice sports activities, including figure skating and speed skating.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99 ($19.99 in the US), which will commit you to an entire year of action. A flexible pass worth £24.99 ($29.99 in the US) is also available and can be cancelled anytime. You can also pay £119.99 ($224.99 in the US) for the year upfront, which is the lowest cost option.

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super lightweight (European title) Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza Welterweight (British & Commonwealth titles) Harry Scarff vs Conah Walker Women’s super bantamweight (IBF & WBO titles) Ellie Scotney vs Mea Motu Flyweight Hamza Uddin vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli

