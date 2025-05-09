How to watch Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood: Date, time, streaming links and more

We’re all set for another all-British boxing bonanza with a world title belt on the line

We thought we’d already seen the domestic dust-up of the year when Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn clashed in a ring epic in London last month, but expectations are high that this Saturday’s mouthwatering Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood encounter could be just as jaw-droppingly thrilling. Anthony Cacace from Belfast bravely puts his IBO world super featherweight on the line against the former WBA featherweight champ, Leigh Wood, in the challenger’s backyard of Nottingham. You won’t want to take your eyes off this one from the Motorpoint Arena, which promises to be an all-action match-up. Both men aren’t shy about coming forward, throwing punches and mixing it.

It's been a frustrating 18-plus months for ‘Leigh-Thal’ Leigh Wood, who hasn’t been seen in the ring since stopping Josh Warrington in Sheffield in October 2023. A combination of niggling injuries, moving stables from Eddie Hearn to Frank Warren and a step-up in weight class has thwarted Wood’s return to action. However, the Gedling grafter is now back and is aiming to impress the locals en route to becoming a two-weight world champion.

Before his lengthy ring absence, Wood had lost, retained and defended his WBA featherweight belt in high-profile bouts with Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara (twice). After suffering a defeat to Lara in Nottingham at the start of 2023, Wood showed plenty of grit and determination by avenging the loss just three months later, beating the Mexican by a sizeable margin on points. Wood finished off a topsy-turvy 2023 by stopping Josh Warrington, something Cacace couldn’t do twelve months later.

Anthony Cacace may not have the knockout power that Leigh Wood has shown in the past (34% of Cacace’s wins are by stoppage compared to Wood’s 60%), but the Belfast star continues to churn out the wins. He’ll be hoping that the fact he’s stayed more active than the challenger will give him an edge on the night. Cacace returns to action following a unanimous decision victory over Josh Warrington last September. Before that, he famously stopped previously undefeated champion and British Olympian Joe Cordina in the eighth round in Riyadh (May 2024). The Warrington win was an eighth straight triumph for ‘The Apache’ and his third successful defence of the IBO world super featherweight crown.

The top of the undercard match-ups sees another Northern Ireland boxer take to the Nottingham stage. Unbeaten Kurt Walker from Lisburn locks horns with the former British, European and IBO world super bantamweight champion, Liam Davies. The vacant IBF International featherweight belt is up for grabs. Davies is back in action for the first time since suffering his first professional defeat, when losing to Shabaz Masoud last November.

When is Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood?

Date Saturday, May 10 Location Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET (11 am PT) Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET (2 pm PT)

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena is a 10,000-capacity indoor venue, which has hosted a number of Queensbury and Matchroom promoted boxing shows in the past. This will be the first card held at the arena since Dalton Smith stopped Walid Ouizza in the first round of their European super lightweight title bout in January. Before Leigh Wood, Carl Froch was another local ring hero who fought regularly at the venue.

The Motorsport Arena is situated within Nottingham’s National Ice Centre complex, and the NIC is home to the Nottingham Panthers ice hockey outfit, who play in the British Elite Ice Hockey League. As well as ice hockey, the NIC is also used for other ice sports activities, including figure skating and speed skating.

How to watch or stream Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood and the supporting card can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £ 14.99 a month on a 12-month deal ($19.99 in the US) or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £ 24.99 a month, which you can cancel anytime ($29.99 in the US). An annual (pay upfront) package is also available for £119.99 ($224.99 in the US), which offers the best value for money.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Fight card

Weight class Fight Super featherweight (IBO world title) Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Featherweight Liam Davies vs Kurt Walker Light heavyweight Ezra Taylor vs Troy Jones Welterweight Owen Cooper vs Chris Kongo Super lightweight Sam Noakes vs Patrik Balaz

Anthony Cacace professional boxing stats

Age: 36

36 Height: 5' 10" / 178 cm

5' 10" / 178 cm Reach: 70.9" / 180 cm

70.9" / 180 cm Total fights: 24

24 Record: 23-1-0

23-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 34

Leigh Wood professional boxing stats