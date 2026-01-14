Serie A champions Napoli aim to get back to winning ways against Parma after back-to-back stalemates.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Napoli vs Parma, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Napoli vs Parma free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Napoli vs Parma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli vs Parma kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Defending Scudetto winners Napoli are four points off the title pace currently set by Inter after 19 matches, the halfway mark of the season. They've drawn their last two matches with 2-2 scorelines, against Hellas Verona and, most recently, Inter.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte will be encouraged by the manner of the result against Inter, twice seeing his side come from behind thanks to a brace from cult favourite Scott McTominay. Conte was sent off for his protests against a penalty decision.

Scotsman McTominay's tally is now at five Serie A goals for the season; his former Man United teammate Rasmus Hojlund is Napoli's top scorer in the league with six.

Getty Images

Parma boss Carlos Cuesta has steered his side seven points clear of the drop zone in recent weeks, picking up 10 points from their last six outings.

The visitors haven't won back-to-back Serie A matches since 2020, but have won three of their last four on the road.

24-year-old Argentine Mateo Pellegrino is their top scorer with six strikes in Serie A.

Getty Images

Injury & suspension news

Napoli are without a plethora of big injured names. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Billy Gilmour, Kevin De Bruyne, David Neres and Romelu Lukaku are all sidelined.

Juan Jesus is suspended, as is manager Antonio Conte.

Parma are without Pontus Almqvist, Vicente Guaita, Zion Suzuki, Abdoulaye N'Diaye, Mathias Lovik and Matija Frigan.

Match facts

Napoli are unbeaten in 19 Serie A games at Stadio Maradona, winning 14 of those.

Parma have lost four of their last five visits to the Maradona.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings