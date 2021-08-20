How to watch 2021-22 Serie A in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch the action of the Italian top tier football league...

The 2021-22 Serie A will kick-off with Inter beginning their title defense against Genoa on Saturday.

It's the beginning for life without Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Achraf Hakimi (PSG) for the reigning champions, while AC Milan have roped in Olivier Giroud and Roma have signed young striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea after losing Edin Dzeko to Inter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will look to lead Juventus and AC Milan to glory, whereas Jose Mourinho will be looking to guide Roma to a UEFA Champions League finish this season.

Where to watch or stream the Serie A

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to stream Serie A in India for the next three years.

Voot, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air Serie A matches exclusively in the upcoming season along with select national and regional network channels.

Serie A will also be available for streaming through JioTV.

Serie A fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Aug 21 10pm Inter vs Genoa Voot Select May 21 10pm Verona vs Sassuolo Voot Select May 22 12:15am Empoli vs Lazio Voot Select May 22 12:15am Torino vs Atalanta Voot Select May 22 10pm Udinese vs Juventus Voot Select May 22 10pm Bologna vs Salernitana Voot Select May 23 12:15am Roma vs Fiorentina Voot Select May 23 12:15am Napoli vs Venezia Voot Select May 23 10pm Cagliari vs Spezia Voot Select May 24 12:15am Sampdoria vs AC Milan Voot Select

*All Serie A matches may be watched online on JioTV.

