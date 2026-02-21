The 2026 MLS Season kicks off with a fascinating cross-conference matchup at Snapdragon Stadium, as San Diego FC begins its highly anticipated "sophomore" campaign against a rebuilding CF Montréal.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of San Diego FC vs CF Montreal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

San Diego FC vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego vs Montreal will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 23:30 EST.

Match preview

After a record-breaking debut year in 2025, the challenge for San Diego is to build upon it and prove that it's sustainable. It was a spectacular season, finishing top of the West during the regular season and reaching the Western Conference final. However, with Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano no longer in the plans and Luca de la Torre and Paddy McNair leaving, coach Mikey Varas must operate with a relatively inexperienced squad.

Getty Images

Dreyer is one of the best in the MLS

Danish star Anders Dreyer had a scintillating 2025 for SDFC, and he'll have a new wingman in attack, Lewis Morgan, who has signed from the New York Red Bulls.

Getty Images

Montreal's defence needs work

After shipping 60 goals in 2025, Montreal finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and focused on reinforcing its defence over the winter. Under coach Marco Donadel, they’ve brought in MLS-proven defenders Tomás Avilés on loan from Inter Miami and Brayan Vera. A match against a fluid, dynamic San Diego attack could be a baptism of fire.

Getty Images

Verdict

San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium is one of the toughest MLS in MLS tests out there. The battle between Dreyer and Aviles will be key. Also, look out for Bryce Duke, who recently switched from Montreal to San Diego and will undoubtedly have a point to prove.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC vs CF Montreal Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Varas Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Donadel

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

