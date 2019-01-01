How to watch Real Madrid, Barcelona & La Liga in the US in 2019-20

Where to catch Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Joao Felix in Primera Division action during the new season for viewers in the USA

will open up their defense of the Spanish title on Friday, August 16 when they travel to Athletic Bilbao for the opening fixture of the Primera Division season.

Once the Catalans have played, it will be ’s turn on Saturday when they go to , while last season’s runners-up, , are the final team to take to the field on the opening weekend as they face .

But how will it be possible to watch the exploits of stars such as Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Joao Felix in the US this season?

BeIN Sports has claimed the rights to broadcast and stream fixtures from over the course of the coming campaign, while it will also have the rights to the division over the course of the 2020-21 season.

Fixtures will be shown across the breadth of the channel’s stations, with matches broadcast in English on beIN Sports and in Spanish on beIN Sports en Espanol. Additionally, fixtures will be available for streaming via beIN Sports Connect and Fanatiz USA.

Additionally, fuboTV subscribers will be able to stream all fixtures via the app.

While all the showcase matches involving the most popular teams, including Barca and Real Madrid, will be broadcast on television, the smaller games at non-peak times will be available to be streamed live.

Sports marketing firm Relevent are currently working with La Liga to increase the media output of the division in North America, though their headline act of playing a league fixture in the USA was scrapped last season due to protests from both players and fans.

They are expected to invest more into the product over the course of the coming campaign, with fans likely to see a more regular digital output in North America, which is being targeted as one of the league’s match growth markets due to the increasing popularity of the game and also the widespread use of Spanish.

Indeed, reports suggest that there will be six daily and weekly shows this year, with more than 200 episodes.

“The US is the biggest market for La Liga outside of already, and there is room for growth, especially leading into the World Cup in 2026,” Boris Gartner, La Liga North America’s chief executive told Digiday.

While things may change once beIN Sports’ contract is up in 2021, it will remain the hub of La Liga fans in the USA until then.