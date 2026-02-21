Goal.com
Eredivisie
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoSC Heerenveen
James Freemantle

How to watch today's PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and SC Heerenveen, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen kick-off time

crest
Eredivisie - Eredivisie
Philips Stadion

PSV vs SC Heerenveen will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Without a win at Philips Stadion since February 2009, Heerenveen will hope to do the unthinkable and inflict defeat on the champions-elect. PSV lost at Volendam last time out, snapping a long winning streak on the road that totalled almost a year.

PSV are eager to avoid consecutive Eredivisie defeats for the first time since 2022 and will feel confident against a team that hasn't beaten them in 17 attempts. 

Heerenveen's issue lately isn't scoring goals. They've managed seven in their last two games, but gone six matches in the top flight without a clean sheet. 

Key stats & injury news

Joey Veerman has 11 Eredivisie assists this term for PSV.

PSV will be without Alassane Plea, Nick Olij, Matej Kovar, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel. 

The visitors are minus the injured Dylan Vente, Luuk Brouwers, Oliver Braude and Levi Smans. 

PSV Eindhoven v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen Probable lineups

PSV EindhovenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestHEE
24
N. Schiks
17
Mauro Junior
4
A. Obispo
8
S. Dest
6
R. Flamingo
19
E. Bajraktarevic
23
J. Veerman
5
I. Perisic
10
P. Wanner
22
J. Schouten
21
M. Boadu
22
B. Klaverboer
3
M. Willemsen
4
S. Kersten
15
M. Egbring
19
V. Zagaritis
10
R. Meerveld
7
M. Rivera
16
M. Linday
11
L. Oyen
6
J. van Overeem
18
L. Nordaas

4-2-3-1

HEEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bosz

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Veldman

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

PSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

HEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSV

Last 5 matches

HEE

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

16

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

