The two sides meet again after Argentina defeated Paraguay 1-0 at the Copa America in June

South American champions Argentina face Paraguay in the early hours of Friday morning as the Albiceleste look to continue their good run of form in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Lionel Scaloni's men sit second in the table, unbeaten in their last 12 qualifiers and take on a Paraguay side who remain in the hunt for a spot at the World Cup despite recording just two wins from nine games in the current qualifying tournament.

Here's how to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Paraguay vs Argentina start?

Game Paraguay vs Argentina Date Friday, October 8 Time 4:30am IST

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India can also tune into Goal's Live Text Commentary to stay up to date with the match.

Paraguay vs Argentina: Team news

The hosts are without River Plate defender David Martinez and Brondy full-back Blas Riveros who have both pulled out of the squad.

The visitors for their part are missing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala who picked up a thigh injury in his side's win over Sampdoria in Serie A.

Lionel Messi is included in the squad and expected to play a prominent part, having started every match in the qualifying tournament so far.

