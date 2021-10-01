After the win at Stamford Bridge, Pep Guardiola will be eager to take the summit spot that is currently occupied by Liverpool

A heavyweight Premier League clash will take place at Anfield on Sunday, when Liverpool play hosts to Manchester City.

Having surrendered their title to this opposition last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men look determined to recapture their crown as they sit top of the table after six games.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

Contents

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Liverpool vs Manchester City start?

Game Liverpool vs Manchester City Date Sunday, October 3 Time 9pm IST

Return to top

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Return to top

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Team news & key stats

Article continues below

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out due to a groin injury, joining Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott in the treatment room.

Ilkay Gundogan remains unavailable with the thigh injury he sustained against Southampton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt.

Key Stats:

Liverpool haven’t lost consecutive league games against Manchester City since a run of four between 1935 and 1937, going down 4-1 the last time the sides met in February.



Manchester City won this exact fixture 4-1 last season, ending a run of 17 away league games without a win at Liverpool (D5 L12). The Citizens haven’t won consecutive league games at Anfield since January 1953.



Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in his five appearances against Manchester City at Anfield in all competitions, scoring four and assisting two.



Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp in all competitions than he has against any opposing manager in his career (8). Meanwhile, of sides he’s faced at least 10 times in all competitions, Guardiola’s lowest win rate is against Liverpool (30.8% - W4 D4 L5).

Return to top



Further reading: