How to watch La Liga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Spanish top-flight champions Real Madrid are set to defend their La Liga title, with the next season beginning on September 12 and the campaign set to end on May 23, 2021.
With Lionel Messi continuing with Barcelona, the star power has not waned as far as La Liga are concerned. The Blaugrana will also be motivated enough to bounce back from the disappointing 2019-20 season under Ronald Koeman.
Real Madrid, however, will be the favourites as Zinedine Zidane looks to mastermind yet another successful season. The likes of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will also pose challenges to the big two, especially the former who are fresh off winning the Europa League under Julen Lopetegui.
All in all, it is set to be an intriguing season in La Liga. How to watch it in India? We tell you how.
Where to watch or stream the La Liga
La Liga in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook.
La Liga fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 12
|7:30pm
|Eibar vs Celta Vigo
|Sep 12
|10pm
|Granada vs Athletic Club
|Sep 13
|12:30am
|Cadiz vs Osasuna
|Sep 13
|5:30pm
|Alaves vs Real Betis
|Sep 13
|7:30pm
|Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
|Sep 13
|10pm
|Villarreal vs Huesca
|Sep 14
|12:30am
|Valencia vs Levante
Matchday 1 of the La Liga is the first week of fixtures.
