Kosovo welcome Turkey to Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Kosovo vs Turkiye as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Fubo
|UK
|Amazon Prime Video UK
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch Kosovo vs Turkiye with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
How to watch and live stream Kosovo vs Turkiye for freeIf you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.
Kosovo vs Turkiye kick-off time
Kosovo vs Turkiye kicks off on 31 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.
Match preview
Kosovo stand on the brink of history, hosting Turkey in this World Cup qualifying play-off final in Pristina, with the winners claiming a place at the 2026 finals.
Kosovo enjoyed a superb World Cup qualifying campaign, surprisingly finishing second in Group B. They beat Slovakia 4-3 in stunning fashion, withstanding a late fightback, meaning they're just one win away from their first-ever World Cup finals. The hosts are unbeaten across their last eight matches on home soil (W6, D2), so fans have every reason to dream.
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Ferdi Kadioglu's winner was the difference as Turkiye edged out Romania in a tense semi-final. Vincenzo Montella's side have lost just one of their last six fixtures on foreign soil (W4, D1), including holding European champions Spain to a 2-2 draw in Seville in November. They'll travel confident that they can book a first slot at the World Cup finals since 2002.
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Key stats & injury news
Each of Turkey’s last five WCQ away games witnessed at least one goal in each half.
Arda Güler’s assist for Turkey against Romania took his tally of goal contributions during this WCQ campaign to five (G1, A4), with four of those coming away from home.
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Leon Avdullahu, Muharrem Jashari and Amir Rrahmani all missed Kosovo’s win over Slovakia, while Zeki Çelik and Merih Demiral were sidelined for Turkey against Romania.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Turkiye today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.