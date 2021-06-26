How to watch Italy vs Austria in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

The Azzurri have been arguably the team of the tournament so far, sailing through the group stages with nine points and no goals conceded.

Austria will be hoping to pull off an upset when they take on Italy in Saturday night's Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley.

While few rated them among the pre-tournament favourites, Roberto Mancini’s side is now looking like a serious contender to lift this trophy for the first time since 1968.

Having become the first ever team to come through the group stages with three wins and three clean sheets under their belt, they will be confident of seeing off a nation celebrating its first ever appearance at this stage.

Although impressive in their 1-0 victory over Ukraine, Austria will surely struggle to find a way past an opposition defence that has now gone 11 games without conceding - letting in just seven goals in the 30 fixtures since their last defeat.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Austria in India.

What time does Italy vs Austria start?

Game Italy vs Wales Date Sunday, June 27 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Italy vs Austria on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Italy vs Wales take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

With three Euro 2020 Group D games held here, Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including this fixture in the Round of 16, the semi-finals and the final.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

Italy vs Wales: Team news & stats

Giorgio Chiellini is unlikely to feature after suffering a hamstring injury in the final group game against Wales, while Alessandro Florenzi and Lorenzo Pellegrini are also doubtful.

Konrad Laimer and Christoph Baumgartner will both face late fitness tests after coming off injured against Ukraine.

Key stats:

Italy are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Austria in all competitions (W10 D3) since a 1-2 friendly loss in December 1960. This is the first match between the sides since a 2-2 friendly draw in August 2008.



Italy are currently unbeaten in 30 games (W25 D5), the joint-longest run in their history, equalling a run under Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.



This is Austria’s first ever appearance in the knockout stages of the European Championship, and their first in the knockout stage of any major tournament since the 1954 World Cup, when they reached the semi-final.

David Alaba created nine chances in the group stages, at least four more than any other Austria player. Four of these came in Austria’s 1-0 win against Ukraine last time out.

