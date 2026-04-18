How to watch today's Everton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Everton vs Liverpool as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Liverpool will kick off at 19 Apr 2026, 14:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

This highly anticipated fixture will take place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton's state-of-the-art home at Bramley-Moore Dock, which officially opened in February 2025. Coming into this match, both teams are in the thick of the battle for European qualification. Liverpool sits in 5th place with 52 points, but has been struggling for consistency recently. Meanwhile, an ascending Everton side is in 8th place with 47 points, looking to capitalise on their strong home form and close the gap on their rivals.

In their previous meeting this season back in September 2025, Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 victory at Anfield. However, the Toffees have been formidable at their new ground, recently setting a record attendance during their clash with Chelsea. With Liverpool coming off a recent Champions League exit, Everton will be sensing an opportunity to claim a historic first derby win at their new stadium.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: