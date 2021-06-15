How to watch Euro 2020 in Philippines

The tournament will be available on LIVENow and you can buy a tournament pass for only PHP1,000

Euro 2020 has finally kicked off and fans in Philippines can watch every game of the most anticipated football event of the year on LIVENow.

The action began on June 12, with Italy destroying Turkey 3-0 to kickstart a month-long festival of football featuring some of the most exciting talent in the world.

So whether you’re cheering for Kylian Mbappe’s France to do a World Cup & Euros double or you think England can finally take something home, you won’t want to miss a beat.

And the beauty of the LIVENow tournament pass is that you can watch every game live or on demand at a time of your choosing because we know some of those early morning kick off times are a challenge!

LIVENow is available to watch on your PC or Mac, Chromecast, our dedicated iOS or Android app or one of our TV apps. These include Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Hisense TV and many more.

The tournament pass allows you to enjoy every game exactly when, where and how you want to watch it.

In addition to all 51 games there will also be daily highlights and plenty of other exclusive Euros content to enjoy in between the big games.

You can buy a tournament pass for only PHP1,000, a knockout-pass at PHP725 or an individual game pass, with pricing depending on the stage of the tournament - bargain!

You can sign up here and get Euros ready for the next game.