Champions League
team-logoFC Copenhagen
Parken
team-logoSSC Napoli
James Freemantle

How to watch today's FC Copenhagen vs Napoli Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Copenhagen and Napoli both have work to do if they want to secure a spot inside the top 24 of the Champions League group phase. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Copenhagen vs SSC Napoli as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

How to watch and live stream Copenhagen vs Napoli free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

FC Copenhagen vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Parken

Copenhagen vs Napoli kicks off on 20 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s Napoli side is at risk of missing out on the top 24, which would mean a humiliating early exit. All seven of Napoli's points have come at Stadio Maradona, where they are undefeated across all competitions for more than a year, but results away from home are much less impressive, losing five UCL away matches on the bounce if you include last season. Another issue has been over-reliance on individuals, with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund their only scorers in the competition this term.

Last time out, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Elias Achouri and Andreas Cornelius were on the scoresheet for Copenhagen in a shock win at Villarreal - just their third in 23 Champions League away games.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-NAPOLIGetty Images

Injuries & key facts

Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour are all out for Napoli in addition to goalkeeper Alex Meret and last term’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku. The latest names added to the treatment table are Matteo Politano and Amir Rrahmani. 

The hosts’ latest sensation is 17-year-old Viktor Dadason, who has scored twice in this season’s UCL.

FBL-EUR-C1-COPENHAGEN-KAIRAT ALMATYGetty Images

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

FC CopenhagenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestNAP
1
D. Kotarski
15
M. Lopez
22
Y. Zague
5
G. Pereira
20
J. Suzuki
27
T. Delaney
10
M. Elyounoussi
11
J. Larsson
21
M. Madsen
30
E. Achouri
39
V. Dadason
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
31
S. Beukema
4
A. Buongiorno
5
J. Jesus
22
G. Di Lorenzo
70
N. Lang
8
S. McTominay
37
L. Spinazzola
26
A. Vergara
68
S. Lobotka
19
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

NAPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Neestrup

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

FCK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

0