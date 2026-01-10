Liga MX returns with an intriguing opening-week matchup as Chivas de Guadalajara hosts Pachuca at Estadio Akron.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Pachuca will kick off at 6 pm ET and 11 pm GMT.

Match context

Both sides begin their Clausura campaign eager to set the tone early, with recent history adding extra intrigue to this clash. Chivas enter the new tournament with confidence, particularly against the Tuzos. Gabriel Milito’s side have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings, going unbeaten against Pachuca over the last seven encounters, collecting key victories both home and away.

Chivas have kept a clean sheet in five of those seven matches, showcasing a level of consistency that has been key to sustaining their streak against Pachucha. That run has helped reinforce a growing belief within the squad, especially when playing in front of their home supporters, where the atmosphere at Akron is expected to be lively for the season opener.

With momentum, home advantage, and recent results on their side, Chivas enter the match as slight favorites, though Pachuca have enough quality to keep the contest tight. A close, competitive game is expected—one that should offer an early glimpse into both teams’ ambitions for the Clausura in these early stages.

Pachuca enter the Clausura after an up-and-down regular phase in the Apertura, managing to secure competitive positions but lacking consistent results against Chivas. They will be hoping to end Chivas’ dominance in this clash, but will have to play out of their skin to ensure they get something out of this, away from home. As Liga MX action resumes, this matchup promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and a meaningful first step in the race for playoff positioning.

Team news & squads

For Chivas, one of the players generating the most excitement ahead of the tournament opener is new signing Brian Gutiérrez. Despite having just arrived at the Rebaño Sagrado, the talented midfielder quickly adapted to the team’s needs and integrated seamlessly into its dynamic.

Pachuca's top players currently include attacking threats such as Luis Quiñones, Alan Bautista, and Oussama Idrissi, as well as the experienced winger Kenedy.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Chivas have been dominant over Pachuca in recent encounters, with a strong unbeaten streak that includes several wins in the last few meetings. Their last defeat to Pachuca was back in January 2022. In the Apertura 2025 season, Chivas secured an important 1–0 win away at Pachuca.

