How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: TV channel, live stream, undercard & more

Canelo defends his crown. Here’s how to watch the fight live this weekend.

Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring this weekend to defend his undisputed super-middleweight crown against William Scull, in what promises to be another huge night for boxing fans.

The Mexican superstar is stepping back into action after his dominant win over Jermell Charlo, looking to cement his legacy in front of a home crowd. Scull, the unbeaten Cuban challenger, enters the bout with everything to prove and nothing to lose.

Canelo enters the bout as the overwhelming favorite, defending his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles at 168lbs. Scull, unbeaten in 22 fights, holds the IBF mandatory challenger position, making this bout a high-risk, must-win for both men. Should Canelo win, it could set up even bigger fights later this year, including long-rumored bouts with David Benavidez or even a Bivol rematch.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the fight live, including TV info, streaming details, undercard, and start time.

When is Canelo vs Scull?

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 6:00 am Riyadh / 4:00 am BST / 11:00 pm ET (Sunday)- Subject to change based on undercard duration

How to Watch Canelo vs Scull

The entire Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight night - plus the Fatal Fury: City of Wolves card - is streaming live and exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View worldwide. Fans can buy the fight on its own for $59.99 in the US, £/€21.99 in the UK/Ireland, or $24.99 elsewhere.

Want more action? Grab the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle, which includes both Canelo vs Scull and Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero from New York, for $90 (US), £34.99 (UK) or €34.99 (Europe). Two huge cards. One knockout weekend.

Canelo vs Scull Full Undercard

The event features a solid undercard, with rising talent and title fights across several divisions. The full card includes: