The two sides meet for the first time since the Copa America final less than two months ago, with Argentina triumphing 1-0 on Brazilian soil

The top two sides in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying meet on Sunday evening in Sao Paulo as Brazil host Argentina.

La Canarinha are currently top of the table with seven wins from seven, the most recent of which came on Thursday away to Chile, where Tite's men recorded a 1-0 success.

Lionel Scaloni's team meanwhile were 3-1 winners in Venezuela to stay six points behind their eternal rivals but another win this weekend for the Albiceleste would see them cut the gap to the leaders.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Brazil vs Argentina start?

Game Brazil vs Argentina Date Monday, September 6 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India can follow the social media pages of the teams, confederation, FIFA and that of Goal.

Brazil vs Argentina: Team news & key stats

Brazil remain without nine Premier League-based players who have not travelled because of coronavirus restrictions including Alisson Becker, Gabriel Jesus, Fred and Thiago Silva.

Argentina meanwhile are able to call upon the services of Lionel Messi who played the whole game in Venezuela despite only featuring for 24 minutes so far this season for new club Paris Saint-Germain.

Key Stats:

Brazil come into the game on an exceptional run of form with their seven qualifying wins seeing them score 17 goals and concede just twice.



Indeed, in CONMEBOL qualifying Brazil have kept six consecutive clean sheets, conceding in just three of their last 17 matches in the competition making them an extremely formidable opponent even for the continent's best teams.



Argentina are on a 21-match unbeaten run, but having conceded at least a goal in 12 of those games.

