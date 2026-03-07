Beşiktaş hosts league leaders Galatasaray, with the visitors holding onto a five-point lead at the summit and the hosts gunning for a place in the top three. There's plenty riding on this Istanbul Derby.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Besiktas vs Galatasaray, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Besiktas vs Galatasaray with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Besiktas vs Galatasaray for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Besiktas vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Tupras Stadyumu

Besiktas vs Galatasaray will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

This could be a pivotal afternoon in the Turkish Super Lig title race. Beşiktaş are on a fine run of form, unbeaten in a staggering 18 matches across all competitions since a defeat to Fener in November 2025.

Getty Images

Super Lig leaders Galatasaray are four points clear of nearest challengers Fenerbahce, and riding the crest of a wave after eliminating Juventus from the Champions League and qualifying for the Round of 16, where they'll meet Liverpool over two legs.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Besiktas' attacking midfielder El Bilal Touré is sidelined with a hamstring injury until late March. Defender Emirhan Topcu is also out.

Galatasaray will be without Metehan Baltaci due to suspension and Enes Emre Buyuk, who has a shoulder injury.

Victor Osimhen has 10 goals and four assists in 17 league outings for Gala this term.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Galatasaray Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Yalcin Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Buruk

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: