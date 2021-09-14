Ronald Koeman's men have lost both of their last two Champions League matches played in their own stadium

Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich to Catalonia on Tuesday evening in the first game in Group E of the Champions League.

The last time these sides met, the Bundesliga champions recorded a historic humiliation, thrashing the Catalans 8-2 in August last year and the Blaugrana will be desperate to erase the memory of that semi-final defeat with a win this week.

Here's how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Barcelona vs Bayern Munich start?

Game Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, September 15 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team news & key stats

The hosts have serious problems up front where Danish striker Martin Braithwaite has become the latest injury concern.

The former Leganes forward has a knee problem and there are reports suggesting he could be out for several months.

Braithwaite is set to miss the game along with fellow forwards Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero while the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid has left the Catalans looking lightweight up front.

Luuk de Jong is likely to make his debut alongside compatriot Memphis Depay, while at the back Sergino Dest hopes to overcome a sprained ankle.

Bayern for their part missed Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman from their weekend win over RB Leipzig but otherwise Julian Nagelsmann has a fully fit squad from which to choose.

Key Stats:

This is the first meeting between Barcelona and Bayern Munich since the 2019-20 UEFA Champions quarter-final, an 8-2 win for Munich in what was Barca’s heaviest defeat since April 1951, a 6-0 reverse against Espanyol.



In all major UEFA European competition, Barcelona have lost seven matches against Bayern Munich, three more than they have against any other side (P11 W2 D2 L7). Their two wins against Munich came in home first leg Champions League knockout ties, 4-0 in April 2009 and 3-0 in May 2015.



Bayern’s Thomas Müller has scored six goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances against Barcelona, the most he’s netted against an opponent in the competition, and more than any other player has scored against Barca in European Cup/Champions League history. Müller is also just two goals shy of becoming the eighth player to score 50 Champions League goals.



Memphis Depay could make his UEFA Champions League debut for Barcelona in this match – the Dutchman has been directly involved in 11 goals in 14 starts in the competition in the group stages (7 goals, 4 assists) and has found the net in each of his last five group matches, all with Lyon in 2019-20.

