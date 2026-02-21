Goal.com
Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoLeeds
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Leeds Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Aston Villa vs Leeds as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Aston Villa vs Leeds kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Leeds will kick off on 21 Feb 2026, 15:00.

Match Preview 

Aston Villa 2026Getty Images

Villa Park is the stage for a classic Premier League encounter this Saturday, as Aston Villa look to cement their Champions League aspirations against a Leeds United side fighting to distance itself from the bottom three. Unai Emery’s side has been the surprise package of the season, sitting firmly in the top three. However, they've hit a slight speed bump recently with two losses in their last three home games. Under Daniel Farke, Leeds have become a "draw specialist" of sorts, proving difficult to beat but struggling to turn one point into three. They are currently winless in their last 10 away league matches.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Leeds Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestLEE
23
E. Martinez
5
T. Mings
4
E. Konsa
26
L. Bogarde
22
I. Maatsen
10
E. Buendia
19
J. Sancho
27
M. Rogers
21
D. Luiz
24
A. Onana
11
O. Watkins
26
K. Darlow
15
J. Bijol
6
J. Rodon
5
P. Struijk
11
B. Aaronson
29
W. Gnonto
44
I. Gruev
4
E. Ampadu
2
J. Bogle
3
G. Gudmundsson
9
D. Calvert-Lewin

3-4-2-1

LEEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Farke

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

LEE

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

0