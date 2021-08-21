How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the Premier League from India?
Arsenal will be determined to bounce back from their disappointing opening defeat to Brentford when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s men were soundly beaten 2-0 by their newly-promoted opponents, putting early pressure on the under-fire manager. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace despite fielding an understrength side.
Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in India.
What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Arsenal vs Chelsea start?
|Game
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|Date
|Sunday, August 22
|Time
|9pm IST
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Bangla and Malayalam TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports 3
|Star Sports 1 Bangla
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team news
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be assessed after missing the Brentford game due to illness, while Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are injured.
N’Golo Kante and new signing Romelu Lukaku are in contention to play, although Ruben Loftus-Cheek is unavailable due to COVID-19 and Hakim Ziyech injured.
