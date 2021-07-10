How to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the Copa America 2021 Final from India?
Argentina will be desperate to end their long wait for Copa America glory when they take on Brazil in Sunday's final at the Maracana.
Both sides have scored at least a dozen goals in the tournament. This edition of the Copa America has seen strong defensive performances from both teams en route to the final, with Argentina having conceded just three in six matches while Brazil have leaked in just two.
Will Lionel Messi win his first major international competition or will reigning champions Brazil retain their title?
Editors' Picks
Here's how to watch Argentina vs Brazil in India.
Contents
- What time is Argentina vs Brazil?
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Argentina vs Brazil: Team news & stats
What time does Brazil vs Argentina start?
|Game
|Argentina vs Brazil
|Date
|Sunday, July 11
|Time
|5:30am IST
How to watch Argentina vs Brazil on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Argentina vs Brazil: Team news & key stats
The visitors are likely to stick with the same line-up that edged past Colombia on penalties in the semis. It remains to be seen whether Lionel Scaloni would hand a chance to Angel Di Maria to add more teeth to their attack.
Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of the final as he serves the second game of a two-match ban incurred for a dangerous red-card tackle in the quarter-final victory over Chile. Lucas Paqueta and Roberto Firmino will be in contention for a start alongside Richarlison and Neymar to form the front three for Brazil.
Key Stats:
- The two Latin American giants have faced each other 111 times in the past out Argentina have won in 46 matches, Brazil have won 40 matches and the remaining 25 matches ended in a draw.
- The last time these two sides came face-to-face was in a Superclasico de las Americas tie in November 2019. La Albiceleste had won it courtesy of a Lionel Messi strike.
-
Brazil are the current holders of the Copa America, having landed the crown on home soil in 2019. Neymar sat out that tournament through injury, meaning that he is still looking for a first winners' medal.
-
With five assists in six matches in the ongoing Copa America 2021, Lionel Messi scripted the record of providing the most number of assists in one edition of Copa America.
Further reading:
- Records Messi can break in Copa America final
- Neymar puts Messi friendship 'on the line'
- Last 5 Brazil vs Argetina meetings