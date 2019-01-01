How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Ghana

Goal has your complete guide to watching Ghana's Afcon 2019 Group F matches on TV or the internet

Group F will be home to the Black Stars of , where they will take on familiar opponents Benin and before wrapping up the group stage against Guinea Bissau in Suez. Every other match of the group will be played in Ismailia.

In Ghana, the matches will be shown live on TV. We have listed below some of the channels you can tune to. Also, live text commentaries and minute-by-minute updates will be available on social media platforms and websites. Streaming services will also be available. We have provided more information below.

How to watch Ghana's Afcon 2019 Group F matches on TV

Game Date Time TV Channel Ghana vs Benin 25/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports Cameroon vs Ghana 29/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports Guinea Bissau vs Ghana 02/07/2019 16H00 (Ghana) GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports

How to stream Ghana Afcon matches on the internet

Game Date Time Streaming Service Ghana vs Benin 25/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) SuperSport Cameroon vs Ghana 29/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) SuperSport Guinea Bissau vs Ghana 02/07/2019 16H00 (Ghana) SuperSport

How can I follow Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F on my phone?