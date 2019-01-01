How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Ghana
Comments()
Goal Ghana
Group F will be home to the Black Stars of Ghana, where they will take on familiar opponents Benin and Cameroon before wrapping up the group stage against Guinea Bissau in Suez. Every other match of the group will be played in Ismailia.
In Ghana, the matches will be shown live on TV. We have listed below some of the channels you can tune to. Also, live text commentaries and minute-by-minute updates will be available on social media platforms and websites. Streaming services will also be available. We have provided more information below.
How to watch Ghana's Afcon 2019 Group F matches on TV
|Game
|Date
|Time
|TV Channel
|Ghana vs Benin
|25/06/2019
|17H00 (Ghana)
|GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports
|Cameroon vs Ghana
|29/06/2019
|17H00 (Ghana)
|GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports
|Guinea Bissau vs Ghana
|02/07/2019
|16H00 (Ghana)
|GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports
How to stream Ghana Afcon matches on the internet
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Streaming Service
|Ghana vs Benin
|25/06/2019
|17H00 (Ghana)
|SuperSport
|Cameroon vs Ghana
|29/06/2019
|17H00 (Ghana)
|SuperSport
|Guinea Bissau vs Ghana
|02/07/2019
|16H00 (Ghana)
|SuperSport
How can I follow Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F on my phone?
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Live Text Commentary
|Twitter Updates
|Ghana vs Benin
|25/06/2019
|17H00 (Ghana)
|Goal.com
|
@Goal_Ghana
|Cameroon vs Ghana
|29/06/2019
|17H00 (Ghana)
|Goal.com
|@Goal_Ghana
|Guinea Bissau vs Ghana
|2/07/2019
|16H00 (Ghana)
|Goal.com
|@Goal_Ghana