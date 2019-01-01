Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Ghana

Goal has your complete guide to watching Ghana's Afcon 2019 Group F matches on TV or the internet

Group F will be home to the Black Stars of Ghana, where they will take on familiar opponents Benin and Cameroon before wrapping up the group stage against Guinea Bissau in Suez. Every other match of the group will be played in Ismailia.

In Ghana, the matches will be shown live on TV. We have listed below some of the channels you can tune to. Also, live text commentaries and minute-by-minute updates will be available on social media platforms and websites. Streaming services will also be available. We have provided more information below.

 How to watch Ghana's Afcon 2019 Group F matches on TV 

Game Date Time TV Channel
Ghana vs Benin  25/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports
Cameroon vs Ghana 29/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports
Guinea Bissau vs Ghana 02/07/2019 16H00 (Ghana) GTV, GTV Sports, TV3, SuperSports

  How to stream Ghana Afcon matches on the internet

Game Date Time Streaming Service
Ghana vs Benin 25/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) SuperSport
Cameroon vs Ghana 29/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) SuperSport
Guinea Bissau vs Ghana 02/07/2019 16H00 (Ghana) SuperSport

How can I follow Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F on my phone?

Game Date Time Live Text Commentary Twitter Updates
Ghana vs Benin 25/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) Goal.com

@Goal_Ghana
Cameroon vs Ghana 29/06/2019 17H00 (Ghana) Goal.com @Goal_Ghana
Guinea Bissau vs Ghana 2/07/2019 16H00 (Ghana) Goal.com @Goal_Ghana

