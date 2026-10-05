How to buy Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: NBA Dates, ticket prices & more

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Manhattan to face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for a high-octane Atlantic Division clash. Philadelphia brings an explosive roster headlined by elite star power, while New York fields a gritty, relentless lineup hungry to defend their home court.

Battles between these two Atlantic Division rivals carry immense weight and intense physical play. Demand to see this rivalry unfolded live inside the world's most famous arena is exceptionally high early in the regular season.

GOAL provides all the essential details required to grab your seats today. Read on for key fixture dates, venue information, primary box office details, and secondary ticketing options.

When is 76ers vs Knicks?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets October 20, 2026, 7:00 PM EST Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Tickets

Where to buy 76ers vs Knicks tickets?

Official single-game tickets for home games at Madison Square Garden are distributed directly through the primary ticketing platform on the official New York Knicks website via Ticketmaster.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are 76ers vs Knicks tickets?

Primary single-game tickets sold directly through the official team ticket office typically start around $100 to $150 for upper-level seats, depending on availability and seat tier.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. On secondary markets, entry-level tickets start as low as $120 to $130 for upper-level seating.

Everything you need to know about 76ers vs Knicks

Attending a basketball game at Madison Square Garden requires keeping key venue guidelines in mind to guarantee a smooth game-day experience: