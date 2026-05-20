How to buy Morocco vs Haiti tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

Morocco vs Haiti is set to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 24 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Morocco arrives at the tournament with massive expectations after their historic performances in recent international competitions, while Haiti continues to grow as one of the most exciting teams from the CONCACAF region.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Morocco vs Haiti tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium information, and where fans can secure the cheapest seats before they sell out.

When is Morocco vs Haiti?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 24, 2026 - 20:00 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

Morocco World Cup 2026 Fixtures Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13, 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) Tickets June 19, 2026 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) Tickets June 24, 2026 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) Tickets

Haiti World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13, 2026 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) Tickets June 19, 2026 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA) Tickets June 24, 2026 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) Tickets

How can I get Morocco vs Haiti tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Morocco vs Haiti at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA continues to release tickets throughout multiple sales phases, including random draws and first-come, first-served releases.

FIFA continues to release tickets throughout multiple sales phases, including random draws and first-come, first-served releases. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official marketplace.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official marketplace. Secondary ticket platforms: StubHub remains one of the quickest and easiest ways to secure seats for high-demand World Cup matches.

StubHub remains one of the quickest and easiest ways to secure seats for high-demand World Cup matches. Hospitality packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, exclusive lounges, catering, and priority stadium access.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans searching for the cheapest Morocco vs Haiti tickets should buy early before prices increase closer to kickoff.

How much are Morocco vs Haiti tickets?

FIFA’s dynamic pricing structure means ticket prices vary depending on demand, stadium section, and availability.

Group-stage matches remain among the most affordable ways to experience the World Cup live, particularly for supporters purchasing tickets during early sales windows.

The cheapest Morocco vs Haiti tickets are currently expected to start between $75 and $150 depending on seating location and resale market conditions.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Morocco vs Haiti will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the most advanced and visually impressive stadiums in world football.

Home to NFL franchise Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United, the stadium has become famous for its futuristic retractable roof, enormous central video board, and electric matchday atmosphere.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will stage several major matches throughout the tournament.

Atlanta is expected to become one of the busiest host cities during the World Cup, with supporters from across the globe travelling to experience football in one of America’s premier sporting venues.