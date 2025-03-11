How to buy Coldplay 2025 Tour tickets: UK tour dates, ticket prices, resale & more

Don’t miss out on seeing one of the greatest bands of all-time in concert this year

28 years together and still going as strong as ever. Coldplay, who formed in 1997, continue to wow their plethora of fans all over the globe. Band members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman & Will Champion are currently on the road, mesmerising millions with their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Demand for tickets is obviously as immense as you would expect, but don’t fret, and don’t give up hope of seeing the music legends live this year.

Coldplay hit the ground running from the get-go, with their debut album Parachutes claiming the number 1 slot in the UK album chart back in 2000. Despite not achieving a number-one single until Viva la Vida topped the listings on both sides of the Atlantic in 2008, every single one of their 10 albums has followed Parachutes’ example and gone straight to the top in the UK. Half of those albums have also been the highest flyers in the US chart.

Coldplay are one of the most prolific live acts in music history. Including this ongoing tour, which is the band’s 8th in total, they have visited and played gigs in every continent except Antarctica. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Chris Martin and the boys are also one of the best-selling music acts of all time. As well as owning three of the 50 best-selling albums in the UK, Coldplay was ranked as the nation's most-played group of the 21st century and holds the record for most Brit Awards won by a group. They continue to set records on the road, too, with their current 4-year extravaganza being the most attended tour of all time (10.9 million tickets sold) and the second highest-grossing one in history after Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour.

In addition to promoting singles from the most recent two albums, Music of the Spheres and Moon Music, numerous Coldplay classics are given airtime during Music of the Spheres World Tour shows. Fan favourites such as Paradise, The Scientist, Viva la Vida, Yellow, Clocks, A Sky Full of Stars and Fix You, are interspersed during the various Acts on the setlist. Aside from all the moving musical moments, the band have looked to spread a vital ecological message while on their current tour. They’ve attempted to reduce CO2 emissions by 50%, compared to their previous ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ concert run, back in 2015 and have been credited as pioneers for the future of live entertainment. Due to environmental concerns, they hadn't toured their previous record, Everyday Life (2019).

Don’t miss out on being a part of music history. Let GOAL show you how you can still get your hands on some of those golden Coldplay tickets for the final year of their breathtaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, which continues to rock the planet. Check out all the information, including the upcoming UK dates, how much tickets will cost and where you can buy them.

When is Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour?

Getty Images

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour began way back in 2022 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose on March 18. The 4-year tour de force is scheduled to climax with a jaw-dropping 10-date run at London's Wembley Stadium. The final date (the 225th show) of that run being on Monday, September 8, 2025. Prior to that lengthy run in the capital, Coldplay will play back-to-back dates at Craven Park in Hull (August 18 & 19).

Where to buy Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour tickets

Getty Images

If you have missed out on general sales of Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ tickets on official sites, then you can always get hold of resales on StubHub. As always, the prices may be higher for resale sites, but if you’re a crazed ‘Coldplayer’, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the concert you want to go to

Just type the name of the artist in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a concert that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Select your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the artist’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the gig!

How much are Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour tickets?

Getty Images

When standard ticket information for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour was first revealed, standing prices started from £110, while seated tickets were between £50 to £200. On resale sites like Stubhub, fans can secure seats from £300, with prices going all the way up to £2000.

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour UK Dates