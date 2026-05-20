How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar is set to take place at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 24 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to build a talented generation capable of competing with Europe’s strongest nations, while Qatar arrives with valuable tournament experience after recent appearances on the international stage.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, stadium information, and where fans can secure the cheapest seats before they sell out.

When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 24, 2026 - 19:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 12, 2026 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BMO Field Toronto, Canada Ticktes June 18, 2026 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina SoFi Stadium Inglewood (Los Angeles), USA Tickets June 24, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field Seattle, USA Tickets

Qatar World Cup 2026 Fixtures Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area), USA Tickets June 18, 2026 Canada vs Qatar BC Place Vancouver, Canada Tickets June 24, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field Seattle, USA Tickets

How can I get Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during multiple sales phases, including random ballot draws and first-come, first-served windows.

FIFA continues to release ticket inventory during multiple sales phases, including random ballot draws and first-come, first-served windows. FIFA resale marketplace: Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly from fans through FIFA’s official ticket exchange.

Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly from fans through FIFA’s official ticket exchange. Secondary ticket marketplaces: StubHub remains an alternative to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.

StubHub remains an alternative to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Fans looking for premium experiences can purchase VIP seating packages with lounge access, food, and exclusive matchday hospitality.

All FIFA World Cup tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Fans searching for the cheapest Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets should secure seats early before prices rise closer to kickoff.

How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets?

FIFA has introduced a dynamic pricing model for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices vary depending on seating category, availability, and overall demand.

Group-stage fixtures remain among the most affordable opportunities for supporters to experience the World Cup live, especially during early sales periods.

The cheapest Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar tickets are currently expected to start from around $70 to $140 depending on seating location and resale market conditions.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Lumen Field

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, one of the loudest and most iconic football venues in North America.

Home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS side Seattle Sounders, the stadium is renowned for its incredible atmosphere and passionate supporters.

Lumen Field is expected to host more than 68,000 fans during FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and will stage several major fixtures throughout the tournament.

Seattle is widely expected to become one of the standout host cities of the tournament thanks to its football culture, energetic crowds, and modern infrastructure.