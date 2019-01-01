How Osimhen, Aribo,Iheanacho, Iwobi and other Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas

The Super Eagles stars joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Yuletide season

Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, Kenneth Omeruo, Alex Iwobi, Joel Obi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated Christmas in style.

Christians all over the world mark December 25 of every year as Christmas day, in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ.

And the current Super Eagles stars were part of the celebrations along with former internationals Odion Ighalo, Joseph Yobo, John Obi Mikel and Emmanuel Emenike.