How often is the Asian Cup played? AFC international tournament timing explained

GOAL takes a look at how often is the AFC Asian Cup played.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is commencing in a few days with 24 Asian teams scheduled to cross swords in an intriguing battle for Asian glory.

The tournament last took place in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates with Qatar emerging victorious against Japan in the final. To earn a position in the championship competition, teams must advance through an assortment of qualifying matches. The competition itself is made up of a group stage, elimination rounds, and a much-awaited final where the winner is awarded. The host nation is chosen through a bidding procedure.

For teams looking to establish themselves in international football, the AFC Asian Cup is an essential platform showcasing the wide range of football skills in Asia.

How often is the Asian Cup played?

The Asian Football Confederation's (AFC)'s premier international football competition is the AFC Asian Cup, which is contested every four years. Asian national teams compete in this quadrennial tournament, which offers a stage for intense rivalry and regional football triumph. There are normally 24 teams in the competition, though the structure may change as time goes on.

Since its inception in 1956, the Asian Cup has experienced multiple modifications concerning its format and schedule. The tournament was held on an irregular basis in its early years, but it has been held on a more typical four-year schedule since 1984. The competition's increased prominence and importance are a reflection of Asian football's growing impact on the world scene.

When will the 2023 Asian Cup start and end?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will kick off on 12th January 2024 with hosts and reigning champions Qatar facing Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium in Group A.

The Round of 16 matches will start on 28 January 2024 with the final set to take place on 10 February 2024 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Who is hosting the Asian Cup 2023?

After the UAE successfully hosted the 2019 edition of the Asian Cup, the baton has been passed on to Qatar with the country scheduled to host the tournament in 2023.

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar will host the opening ceremony and the inaugural match between Qatar and Lebanon. The illustrious stadium will also host the final match of the competition as the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will have a well-earned winner on the 10th of February 2023.