‘How much money does Bale need?’ – Spurs legend urges Real Madrid star to ‘come home’

Speculation continues to suggest that the Welshman is a target for his former club and Graham Roberts feels a deal could benefit all concerned

Gareth Bale has been urged to put any financial issues to one side and return to for sporting reasons, with club legend Graham Roberts asking: How much money does he need?

It has been suggested that the 30-year-old could be offered the opportunity to retrace his steps to north London.

Murmurs of a Premier League return for the international have bubbled away for some time now.

With Bale continuing to attract criticism for his form, fitness and apparent lack of commitment to the Madrid cause, many feel a change of scenery would do him good.

Various landing spots have been mooted in recent transfer windows, from to .

Tottenham, though, hold a special place in Bale’s heart having been the club that provided the springboard for him to hit superstardom.

Jose Mourinho has stopped short of ruling out a raid on his former employers at Santiago Bernabeu and several familiar faces with strong ties to Spurs have called for a prodigal son to head back to his spiritual home.

Ex-Tottenham defender Roberts, who spent six memorable years in north London during his playing days, has added his voice to those calling on Bale to end his Spanish adventure.

He has posted on Twitter: “How much money does Bale need?

“If he comes back the fans love him and he will enjoy playing again. Come on Gareth, come home.”

Wages may prove to be a sticking point for any of those hoping to lure Bale away from Madrid.

He is one of the highest-paid performers on the planet and is tied to a lucrative deal with Real through to 2022.

With that agreement taken into account, much of the interest being shown from afar has been shunned.

Bale’s agent, Jonthan Barnett, has stated on a regular basis that his client has no intention of walking away from his terms in the Spanish capital.

Roberts, though, is not alone when it comes to calls for the Welshman to put what his left of his career at the highest level above any financial gain.

Another injury-hit campaign for Bale in 2019-20 has delivered only 15 games and three goals, but the window in which to secure a potential move elsewhere is closing and will slam shut for teams in at 11pm GMT (6pm ET) on Friday.