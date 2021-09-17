How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn at Man Utd? Red Devils star's contract breakdown

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a wage cut to complete a move from Juventus – so what's his salary at Man Utd?

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return to former club Manchester United this summer in one of the most surprising moves of the transfer window.

The striker left Juventus after three years to be reunited with the Old Trafford side, which he left in 2009 for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has taken a slight pay cut to join the Red Devils, so how much does he earn now? Goal takes a look.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Man Utd?

Initial reports suggested that Ronaldo was to earn a whopping £480,000 per week at Old Trafford, but according to the Daily Mail the figure is now closer to £385,000 a week.

It's still a hefty sum, and it now makes Ronaldo the highest-paid player at Man Utd ahead of goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ronaldo even agreed to take a £6 million pay cut to join Man Utd after leaving Juventus, where he made £500,000 per week. The Portugal captain's agent Jorge Mendes had tried to negotiate a salary of £20m per year, but Ronaldo had to make do with less in order to seal his move to Manchester before the summer transfer window closed.

The deal that took Ronaldo back to Old Trafford was for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

'Ronaldo coming back, 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲!' ❤️



'He doesn't chase records, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗺' 👑



'They compare him and Messi but 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀' 🐐



Man Utd fans can't believe Cristiano Ronaldo is back 😍 pic.twitter.com/l7B6KFPsd1 — Goal (@goal) September 14, 2021

Man Utd made a shock swoop for the player after he revealed of his intentions to leave the Serie A club, with Manchester City an early frontrunner for his signature.

And while it looked as if the Citizens would be the next destination for Ronaldo, it was Manchester United who eventually won the race to sign him for a second time.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Ronaldo is understood to have a net worth of around $500m (£363m), accumulated through his wages, salary and various endorsement and sponsorship deals.

It is estimated that his net worth is slightly higher than that of his long-time rival Lionel Messi, although the Paris Saint-Germain forward has been the recipient of more lucrative contracts.

Ronaldo was ranked third on Forbes' 2021 list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with combined earnings of $120m (£87m), $50m (£36m) of which was earned through business off the pitch.

Who are the highest-paid Premier League players in 2021?

Ronaldo is both the highest-paid player at both Manchester United and in the Premier League.

According to reports, he is followed by Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who is on a reported salary of £380,000 per week, and United team-mate De Gea who is on £375,000 per week.

Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling are reportedly earning £300,000 a week each at the Etihad, with N'Golo Kante earning £290,000 per week at Chelsea.