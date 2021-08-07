Lionel Messi

How many trophies and awards has Lionel Messi won at FC Barcelona?

The Argentine has won the treble twice at FC Barcelona.

In what came as shocking news for football fans across the world, FC Barcelona announced that their star Lionel Messi will not sign a new contract with the club.

The Argentine superstar, whose contract ended with the club after the 2020-21 season, was expected to sign a new contract but the club's announcement on Thursday, means that Messi will not don the famous blue and garnet this season.

After graduating from La Masia, FC Barcelona's youth system, Messi made his senior professional debut in 2004 and played for the Spanish giants for the last 17 years. He is Barcelona's most-capped player of all time appearing in 778 matches for the club. He is also the club's all-time highest goalscorer with 670 goals to his name.

Messi has won every trophy with Barcelona, which includes 10 La Liga and four Champions League titles. He has won the treble twice in his career - 2009-10 and 2014-15 seasons. 

Along with club titles, Messi has also won several individual accolades over the years, which includes a record six Ballon d'Or awards.

How many awards and trophies has Lionel Messi won at Barcelona?

Trophies

Trophy No. of titles
La Liga 10
Copa del Rey 7
Spanish Super Cups 8
Champions League 4
European Super Cups 3
Club World Cups 3
Total 45

Individual awards

Award Years
Golden Ball 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019
UEFA Men's Player of the Award 2009, 2011, 2015
European Golden Shoe 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019
Pichichi Trophy 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
Champions League top scorer 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019
Best striker in Champions League 2019
La Liga Player of the Year 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015
Best Player in Club World Cup 2009, 2011
Club World Cup Golden Boot 2011
FIFA The Best 2019
Total 40

 