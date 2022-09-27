How many goals has Harry Kane scored for England? Three Lions star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

Harry Kane is on the cusp of becoming the greatest goalscorer in England's history, with just Wayne Rooney clear of the Tottenham star.
The Spurs striker has been scoring at will since netting on his debut for the Three Lions against Lithuania back in March 2015.
Since then, Kane has led the line for England, helping them to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final.
But just how many goals has the Tottenham star scored for his national team in different international competitions and against which teams has he scored the most?
Let's have a look at the clinical striker's international record.
Harry Kane's total England goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
6
6
Euros
11
4
World Cup qualification
14
17
Euros qualification
13
15
UEFA Nations League
18
3
International friendlies
13
6
74
51
How many goals has Kane scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2018 World Cup
6
6
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
6
6
Kane's European Championships record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2016
4
0
Euro 2020
7
4
11
4
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2018 World Cup qualifiers
5
2022 World Cup qualifiers
12
17
Kane's friendly goals for England
Games
Goals
13
6
Kane's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
San Marino
5
Germany
4
Bulgaria
4
Montenegro
4
Albania
4
Panama
3
France
2
Tunisia
2
Malta
2
Poland
2
Ukraine
2
*Data accurate as of September 27