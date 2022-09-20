How many goals has Christian Pulisic scored for USA? The USMNT star's full World Cup qualification, Gold Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

The Chelsea attacker has been a great asset for USA at an international level

Christian Pulisic has been on the road to greatness with the United States national soccer team since 2016.

The attacker scored his international first goal in May 2016 against Bolivia and has since then gone on to become a key figure for USA.

But how many goals has the Chelsea star scored for the USMNT?

And against which teams has he scored the most and in which competitions?

Let's have a look at the striker's international record for The Stars and Stripes!

Christian Pulisic's total USA goals

Competition

Games

Goals

Copa America

3

Nil

World Cup qualification

23

12

Gold Cup 2019

6

3

CONCACAF Nations League A

5

2

International friendlies

14

4

Total

51

21

How many goals has Pulisic scored in World Cup qualifications?

Edition

Games

Goals

2018 World Cup qualifiers

13

7

2022 World Cup qualifiers

10

5

23

12

Pulisic's Gold Cup record

Edition

Games

Goals

Gold Cup 2019

6

3

6

3

Pulisic's Copa America record

Edition

Games

Goals

Copa America Centenario 2016

3

0

3

0

Pulisic's friendly goals for USA

Games

Goals

14

4

Pulisic's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Panama

4

Trinidad

4

Jamaica

2

St. Vincent

2

Honduras

2

Mexico

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

