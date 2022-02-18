How Manchester United defender Bailly helped Martial settle at Sevilla

Spanish midfielder Joao Jordan has revealed Ivory Coast and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly explained to him what Sevilla should do to get the best from their on-loan attacker Anthony Martial.

Interim Red Devils coach Ralf Rangnick deemed the attacker surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and opted to give him out on a six-month loan deal to the La Liga outfit.

It was a win-win situation for all parties involved since the 26-year-old had also expressed his desire to leave the English side.

In an interview with Marca, Jordan revealed how Bailly explained to him what his new teammate needed to be effective. He was comparing Martial and Jesus Manuel Corona, who is commonly referred to as Tecatito.

"I think [Martial and Tecatito] are two different players from what we have, which is the most important thing," the 27-year-old said.

"At the level of repercussions, it is important that our fans have illusions. Very good reports about him had come to me some time ago from Tecatito through Oliver, they spoke wonders to me. And what I have seen is that he is a tremendous player. Tremendous. He goes to space, he dribbles, with incredible talent and he is going to give us a lot.

"And Anthony [Martial], I spoke with my friend and brother Eric Bailly, before he arrived, and he spoke well to me, that he needed affection and to feel important.

"Very happy for the two incorporations, which give us a leap in quality and hopefully at the end of the year these two pieces plus the ones we add, like [Erick] Lamela or Suso and almost all of us are here, and we can push as a team."

Bailly was part of the Ivory Coast team that played the concluded Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

However, they were eliminated by Egypt in the Round of 16.