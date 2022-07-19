The 22-year-old is reportedly on his way to GD Chaves with the newly-promoted Primeira Liga side expected to confirm his move soon

Player agent Mike Makaab has shed more light on Kobamelo Kodisang's failed transfer to Kaizer Chiefs from SC Braga.

Following weeks of negotiations, Makaab says Chiefs stuck to their offer which Braga did not accept.

The player ended up agreeing with newly-promoted GD Chaves who are expected to announce the loan deal anytime.

“Chiefs did submit an offer which was not accepted by Braga - the two clubs could not reach an agreement,” Makaab said on social media.

“Again, for the last time, no one is at fault. These things happen in football worldwide. It has nothing to do with his personal earnings, Chiefs and Braga could not reach an agreement.”

The agent has also debunked reports that Chaves have the first option to sign the player on a permanent basis, saying the move is “a straight loan.”

“We are excited to see KK [Kodisang] in the Portuguese top flight, after many weeks of going back and forth. It's a straight loan, [with] no option attached,” added Makaab.

The player’s representative had previously insisted they would not accept to the player being loaned out to a lower league side in Portugal.

This is after Kodisang spent the majority of last season in Liga 3 with Braga II, before appearing in one Primeira Liga match towards the end of the term.

When asked if Chiefs wanted the midfielder on a permanent or loan deal, Makaab simply answered, “Permanent.”

This is in contrast to reports that Amakhosi were negotiating for a season-long loan move

One fan then accused Makaab, a former Orlando Pirates coach, of working against Chiefs and the agent dismissed him.

“You truly don't know what you're talking about…’Makaab’ doesn't control the process, the two clubs do,” Makaab continued.

Chiefs missed out on Kodisang after having signed more midfielders in their transfer business during the current transfer window.

Of the seven players they have signed, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Legonohlolo Matlou, Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe are all midfielders together with Dillon Solomons who can also play as a right-back.

