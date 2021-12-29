Ademola Lookman has been a bright spark for Leicester City since joining the club on loan from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer.

The former Fulham winger has scored three goals in 14 appearances in the league for the East Midlands side and is making a claim for a starting shirt in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Lookman came on in the 56th minute of the victory over Liverpool to replace Hamza Choudhury, and attacked the Reds like a hungry predator, eventually breaking the deadlock in the 59th minute.

Before his introduction, Leicester had lacked sharpness in the final third, with both Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy struggling to get past Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. However, Lookman’s pace and trickery proved a different challenge for the experienced Liverpool centre backs.

The tricky winger, who just missed out on being a part of the Super Eagles' Afcon squad will surely be counted upon more often by Rodgers, who will be losing three players to the tournament in January.

Lookman’s compatriots Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will be travelling to the Super Eagles' Afcon camp in a few days, and Ghana defender Daniel Amartey will be joining up with the Black Stars as well.

Ndidi and Amartey played in a makeshift defence due to injury limiting Rodgers’ selection options. They both did the impossible, as they became the first team to prevent Liverpool from scoring a goal in almost eight months.

Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the 24-year-old for his performances, while also wondering why he didn’t make the cut for the Afcon squad for Nigeria. GOAL brings you some of the best comments on Lookman’s performance against Liverpool.

Hello @FIFAcom, how long does it take to clear a player? Lookman never played a competitive game for England. Make him available before Nigeria’s WC playoff games. Thanks. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 28, 2021

Osihmen, Lookman, Dennis, Iheanacho.



Give us Argentina next year!!! — IRREPLACEABLE (@Laxix6) December 28, 2021

The silence from Liverpool fans is brought to you by Lookman! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ObbbCgxfH8 — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) December 28, 2021

This Lookman na complete package. How come he’s not in the Super Eagle’s squad for AFCON? — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 28, 2021

Why did Nigeria not call Ademola lookman? — Rola (@kofoworola__a) December 28, 2021

I'm having a headache so I couldn't watch the second half. Woke up now and saw Leicester City beat Liverpool 1-0. 😂😂😂



I thought it was Liverpool so I said let me check the scorer and, LOOKMAN, it was Lookman 😂😂 — PULISIÇATE (@Pulisicate) December 28, 2021

Thank you Leicester and Ademola lookman. Liverpool suppose know say them no dey rush for this premier league race. — sophia (@90sSophie) December 28, 2021

👀 Ademola Lookman starting to come alive now. Back to back Premier League goals against full strength Liverpool and Manchester City squads



Keep feeding him the game time and he'll do the rest. Confidence is growing, ball ability is absolute filth too



Sign him up, £15M bargain pic.twitter.com/lmpk8ZV5Fx — 𝙇𝘾𝙁𝘾_𝙎𝙋 (@LCFCshitposting) December 28, 2021

this kind lookman dey ground, NFF dey carry Musa go competition — Beef (@Alayonimiii) December 28, 2021

~ Thank you Daniel Amartey.



Thank you Wilfred Ndidi



Thank you Kasper Schmeichel



Thank you Ademola Lookman



Thank you @LCFC ( Your company will not burn ).. — Diji Aderogba (@directordiji) December 28, 2021