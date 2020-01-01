How hard work is paying off for me - Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Okoye

The Nigeria international has been in fine form for both club and country in recent times and has revealed his secret

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has attributed his new found-form to his consistent hard work.

The 21-year-old is enjoying stellar progress in his career, having become the first choice for the Dutch side.

The shot-stopper teamed up with the Red and White Gladiators in the summer after leaving Fortuna Düsseldorf II in his quest to enjoy top-flight action.

Okoye has since been featuring consistently for Sparta Rotterdam, playing five league games and helping them secure three wins in their last four games.

His impressive form in goal has helped Henk Fraser’s men move to 10th on the league table after accruing 12 points from 10 games.

Okoye was also in goal in ’s defeat to African champions and a draw against in friendlies in October.

He was also preferred in goal when the three-time African champions played out a back-to-back draw against Sierra Leone in their qualifiers.

Okoye earned rave reviews for his performances in the double-headers and has revealed the secret to his new-found form.

“I think hard work is always paying off, it’s just a matter of time and a matter of God’s planning and timing,” Okoye told AOI.

“That’s why I trusted my process and kept on doing my thing and will continue to do it. It’s important that I am in a good position with my team after a difficult start to the season for us.

“The last few months have been amazing for me and the squad so I just want to help the team achieve our goals.”

Okoye started his career with the youth team before moving to Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2017.

The goalkeeper will be expected to be in action when Sparta Rotterdam take on Willem II on December 13.