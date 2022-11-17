How Chelsea 'angels' saved Baba Rahman's career ahead of 'dream' first World Cup

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has revealed that he almost had to quit football due to injury as he prepares to represent his nation at the World Cup.

28-year-old almost quit football

The Ghanaian underwent three knee operations

Rahman dreams of getting back to 'elite' level

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back has said that he has a lot to thank the medical staff at Chelsea for, as he contemplated ending his career back in 2019 after being told he had suffered his third serious knee injury in six seasons. Despite being warned by doctors that he may never play again at one stage, Rahman has got himself back to full fitness and last week was named in Otto Addo’s 26-man Ghana squad for the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Evening Standard Rahman details the moment he found out that he was set for more time on the sidelines four years ago. “I went home after a scan that I thought was a minor injury, they called to say the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the other knee has gone.”

“The third one was something I couldn’t take. It was tough,” the defender added. “I would like to thank Paco [Bosca], Thierry [Laurent], John [Fearn] and Stewart [Vaughan] at Chelsea. They were like angels to me. At one point, I decided I had to quit football because of all the complications I had, but they just gave me the confidence to keep going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rahman is still on Chelsea’s books, but currently plies his trade with Reading in the Championship, where he has been on loan for the past two seasons. He says he wants to get back to the ''elite'' level, after failing so far to live up to his £22 million price tag following his move to the west London club from Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg in 2015.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RAHMAN? The defender will be hoping to add to his 44 caps for the Black Stars during the upcoming World Cup, as Ghana start off their campaign in Group H against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974.