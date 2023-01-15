‘How can you make me sub?’ - Garnacho posing Man Utd question as Ferdinand lauds impact of teenage forward

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho following his impactful cameo in the Manchester derby, assisting Marcus Rashford for the winner.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United secured a derby day victory in one of the sweetest ways imaginable, as two academy graduates combined to fire in the winning goal in a comeback 2-1 victory at home to Manchester City. Erik ten Hag turned to Garnacho as an impact sub once again, but former United man Ferdinand believes his recent performances are now forcing his manager's hand.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing the game on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand explained: "Garnacho comes on and changes the game.

"He is saying to the manager, ‘Get me on that pitch ASAP because I’m producing moments every time I go on. How can you make me sub?’. That’s what his performances are saying and I love it. The manager is using him perfectly well at the minute because he is impacting games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has quickly become a key player since breaking into the first team on a regular basis this season. Before the World Cup break, he bagged his first Premier League goal, an injury time winner away to Fulham. And despite getting off to a rocky start with Ten Hag on United's pre-season tour as a result of some disciplinary issues, he's now undoubtedly one of the Dutchman's prized assets.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? With United still fighting on four fronts having not yet been knocked out of any cup competitions, Garnacho will no doubt continue to play a key part in their 2022-23 campaign with the fixtures coming thick and fast.