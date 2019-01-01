Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: How Africa celebrated Manchester United's triumph over PSG

The Red Devils staged a dramatic comeback at Parc des Princes to overturn a first-leg deficit and advanced to the next round of the Champions League

From Kenya to Nigeria to Ghana to South Africa to Uganda, Manchester United fans went wild to celebrate their team's 3-1 victory over PSG on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku's brace and a late penalty strike from Marcus Rashford sent the Red Devils' fans into ecstasy as they booked their place in the quarterfinals in grand style despite a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

The 3-3 aggregate result meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side triumphed on away goals and fans across the continent were in high spirits to celebrate the historic win in Paris.

