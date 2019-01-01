Hougang United claim second place in league after Warriors win

have leapfrogged rivals to claim the second spot in the table after beating 3-1.

Mahathir Azeman, Stipe Plazibat and Faris Ramli were all on the scoresheet for the Cheetahs; defeating Warriors in a comprehensive fashion.

Hougang's win means that Clement Teo's charges have managed to narrow the gap between themselves and FC to only three points. And with only five games to play, Hougang can dream of a first league title should they avoid any losses - while hoping their rivals slip up.