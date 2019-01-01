Horoya AC fire coach Patrice Neveu despite victory over Orlando Pirates

The experienced coach has left Horoya with the team placed second on the Guinée Championnat National log

Horoya AC have dismissed their coach Patrice Neveu despite an important win over .

The French tactician led the Guinean giants to this season's Caf quarter-finals with a victory against the Buccaneers.

Two goals from Abdoulaye Camara and Boniface Haba helped HAC beat 1995 Champions League winners Pirates 2-1 at the Stade Septembre in Conakry last weekend.

The result saw Pirates crash out of the continental tournament despite netting a consolation goal through Zambian striker Justin Shonga.

HAC have since announced the depature of the 64-year-old trainer, who had joined the club in November 2018 following a spell in Asia as Laos national head coach.

The club's secretary-general Kroutimi Mady Kaba confirmed that they have parted ways with Neveu.

"Yes it is effective, Horoya AC separates from Patrice Neveu, this Tuesday evening, after a meeting that took place at the club headquarters," Kaba said.

"We have separated amicably, we will give a lot of information this Wednesday in a press briefing," he added.

Neveu is a well-travelled coach having coached Guinea, Niger, Mauritania and DR Congo national teams on the African continent.