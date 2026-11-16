'We hope that will happen this week' - Alexis Mac Allister's father reveals Liverpool contract talks are finally set to begin

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Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent, Carlos, expects Liverpool to open talks over a new contract this week, two months after the midfielder admitted he was left 'very, very sad' at not being offered fresh terms. The Argentina international has bounced back from a difficult 2025-26 campaign and is once again one of Andoni Iraola's most important players.

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Mac Allister's father expects Liverpool contact this week

Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season, rediscovering the energy that deserted him during a below-par 2025-26 campaign and making the midfield tick under Iraola. Now it seems the Reds are ready to reward him, with his father revealing that negotiations over a new deal could get under way within days.

Carlos Mac Allister said: "So far, I haven't received any contact from Liverpool's management, but we hope that will happen this week. The negotiation process is expected to begin soon."

A major turnaround after 'very sad' admission

The update marks a remarkable shift from September, when the 27-year-old revealed that Liverpool had told him they were not in a position to offer him a new contract. With Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both rewarded with extensions, Mac Allister did not hide his disappointment.

"I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very, very sad," he said. "Everyone can see I give 100 percent for this football club, every single day in training, games. Of course, I can have very good games, bad games, like everyone, but I always give my best.

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"I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts and that makes me very happy because they deserve it, but at the same time it makes me a little bit sad that I didn't get mine."

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Changes at Anfield have opened the door

Carlos had already hinted that a breakthrough could be on the cards. Speaking to ESPN, he pointed to the changes in the dugout and the boardroom: "There are still 20 months left on his contract; [Liverpool's] sporting director has changed, and so has the coach. The situation is still under review, and there may be news before the end of the year."

He also insisted the family's focus remains firmly on Merseyside: "Today, we're only talking about and focusing on Liverpool. It's a matter of respect that the club deserves and that Liverpool fans deserve. You can't be at one club talking about others."

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What's next for Mac Allister and Liverpool?

Mac Allister, who has made 166 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Brighton in 2023, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists, will hope talks progress quickly. His immediate focus after the international break is the visit of Manchester United to Anfield.