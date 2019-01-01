Holloway: Sheffield United 'genius' Morrison must forget Man Utd past

The former QPR boss has tipped his ex-player to succeed on his return to the Premier League after failing to live up to the hype at Old Trafford

Ian Holloway wants his former player Ravel Morrison to forget his past as he is granted a Premier League chance at .

Sir Alex Ferguson described his former wonderkid as 'the best kid you will ever see', but he has struggled to live up to the hype after moving from club to club for the past few seasons.

Now 26 years old, this might be Morrison's last chance to make a Premier League career after coming close to an call-up while at West Ham several years ago.

As he prepares to enter the spotlight in English football once again, Morrison's former manager at Queens Park speaks compassionately about his future.

"He hasn’t failed but unfortunately he never lived up to the hype and expectation that he would have liked," Holloway told Goal at the launch of EFL on Quest. "He had to deal with untold attention because Sir Alex Ferguson said something. To live up to what Sir Alex said is a bit tough.

"I believe he should forget all that and just do what the rest of the lads do. Sheffield United want to dominate the ball and play their way. If they can do that after promotion like then I would be absolutely delighted for Chris Wilder.

"He is very inventive and bright. Even [Marcelo] Bielsa said 'well done' to him. Ravel could fit into that. I want there to be no pressure on Ravel. I want him to be free and believe in himself. He deserves that and I still believe he can do it.

"Players don't start by dreaming about how much money they can earn, they think how good can I be? Unfortunately, he was told he was going to be the best they have ever been at Manchester United and he didn’t handle that very well. [Paul] Pogba got told that and they got rid of him.

"There were questions on his attitude. The pressure is on him and he could be the best. I want Ravel to enjoy the game as it has been a pressure for him all his life. I think he is brilliant at football, he is a genius at it but only if he enjoys what he does.

"I don’t think I would have enjoyed trying to be Man United’s best player ever. I don’t think I would have enjoyed the pressure either. I hope he sees that. He has a fantastic coach now in Wilder. You can’t look back at your life and move forward because you walk into something. He has to look forward and forget all that."

Article continues below

The Bramall Lane club will be Morrison's ninth team in nine years and in that time he has only managed to make 104 appearances. His journey has taken him overseas to , Atlas in and most recently to Swedish side Ostersunds FK.

There have been positive signs in pre-season, though, as Morrison earned a standing ovation from Blades fans in a 3-0 friendly win against Matlock Town

The first show of the 2019/20 season of EFL on Quest begins this Saturday 3rd August at 9pm. The only place to watch free-to-air highlights of the EFL is on Freeview channel 12, Freesat channel 167, Sky channel 144 and Virgin channel 217. Go to https://www.questod.co.uk/