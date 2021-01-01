Hoffenheim’s Akpoguma set for spell on sidelines after muscle injury

The Nigeria international will be out of action for a couple of weeks following the injury he suffered against the Breisgau Brazilians

have confirmed Kevin Akpoguma will spend time on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury against .

The 25-year-old only featured for 17 minutes in their 3-1 victory over the Breisgau Brazilians in a encounter on January 2.

Akpoguma was forced off in the match and was replaced by Robert Skov after he suffered a muscle and tendon injury in his left thigh.

More teams

Hoffenheim have now confirmed the international will be out of action for a number of weeks as he recovers from the problem along with Sebastian Rudy.

“Sebastian Rudy suffered a strain in the inner ligament and bone oedema in his left knee in the game against SC Freiburg. Fortunately, not a more complicated knee injury, as initially feared,” read a statement from the club website.

“Kevin Akpoguma sustained a muscle and tendon injury in his left thigh. Both TSG professionals are out for the time being. Get well soon guys!”

Akpoguma has been with the Hoffenheim since 2013 when he teamed up with the club from Karlsruher but has spent most of his time on loan with and 96.

Last season, however, he featured prominently for Sebastian Hoeneb’s men as they finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

In the current campaign, the centre-back has made 19 appearances across all competitions for his side to help them to their current 13th position in the league.

Hoffenheim will take on 04 in their next league game on January 9 without the Super Eagles defender.

Article continues below

Akpoguma has made two appearances for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against in October.

The centre-back has previously played for in the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 divisions before he made his switch to the West African side.

The defender will be expected to be back from his injury problems before Nigeria’s 2022 qualifiers in March.