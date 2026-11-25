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Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Kick-off time
Hoffenheim host Sturm Graz in the Europa League at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim. The two sides sit next to each other near the bottom of the league-phase standings.
Christian Ilzer's side have struggled so far in November. They most recently lost 1-0 away to Eintracht Frankfurt and have just one Bundesliga win from their recent matches.
That victory came against Schalke 04, 2-1. Hoffenheim also drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in their previous Europa League match.
Sturm Graz arrive with even more problems. Fabio Ingolitsch's side have lost their last four competitive matches, most recently 1-0 away to Altach.
Sturm also lost 3-2 to NK Celje in their most recent Europa League outing. Their league game against RB Salzburg produced seven goals, with the Graz side losing 4-3.
Sturm have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches, making defence the visitors' biggest concern. Hoffenheim need to improve in attack.
Find the kick-off time, TV coverage and live-stream details below.
This week's talking points: How have Hoffenheim and Sturm Graz fared?
Hoffenheim have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their latest result, a 1-0 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt, followed a 2-1 victory over Schalke 04. They scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.
Sturm Graz have gone five matches without a win, drawing one and losing four. A 1-0 defeat away to Altach followed a 4-3 loss to Salzburg. Sturm have scored eight goals and conceded 12 over that run.
Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Line-ups
Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz Probable lineups
Manager
- C. Ilzer
Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Form
Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|3
|+10
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|+9
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|+8
|12
W
W
W
W
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|10
W
W
D
W
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|10
W
D
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|1
|+7
|9
L
W
W
W
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|8
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|9
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|7
W
L
W
D
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|7
W
W
D
L
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|7
L
D
W
W
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
W
W
D
L
|13
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|7
D
L
W
W
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|4
|+3
|6
L
W
W
L
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|+3
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|6
W
L
L
W
|17
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
L
L
W
W
|19
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|6
W
L
L
W
|20
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|5
D
W
D
L
|21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|5
D
D
L
W
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
L
L
D
W
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
D
W
L
L
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
L
W
L
D
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
W
D
L
L
|26
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
L
D
L
W
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|3
L
W
L
L
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
L
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
L
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|31
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|32
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
W
L
L
L
|33
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|1
L
L
L
D
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|1
L
D
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|0
L
L
L
L